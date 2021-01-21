Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNKO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $579.94 million, a PE ratio of -43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $3,710,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in Funko by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Funko by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

