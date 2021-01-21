Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) rose 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.78 and last traded at $98.91. Approximately 10,686,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,734,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.96.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Futu by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Futu by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Futu by 15,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

