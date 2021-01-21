Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Down 9.6%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 4,410,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 42,195,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

