FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE HR opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 174.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

