FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

PEAK stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.