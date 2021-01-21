FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PerkinElmer, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PerkinElmer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $7.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.16. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.2144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

