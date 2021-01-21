FY2020 Earnings Forecast for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Issued By Truist Securiti

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

AMN stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

