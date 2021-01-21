FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Issued By Capital One Financial

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

HTA stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,470,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,222,000 after acquiring an additional 149,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,380,000 after acquiring an additional 346,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,631,000 after acquiring an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,896,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

