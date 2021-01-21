FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Issued By Desjardins

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.30.

TSE MFC opened at C$24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.32. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.67.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

