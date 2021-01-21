FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($5.15) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.95). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $70.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,961 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,726,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after buying an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

