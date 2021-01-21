FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sunnova Energy International Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.62). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at about $93,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 387,006 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998 over the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

