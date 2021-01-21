FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $52.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $51.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,060.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $62.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $73.29 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,759.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,620.72. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,899.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

