FY2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Lifted by National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

CWX opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.72. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.71 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$437.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.