FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exagen Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Exagen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.50).

XGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $2,382,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 48.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Exagen by 115.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

