FY2020 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Increased by Analyst

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $9.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.49.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.86. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $761.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock valued at $338,330,292 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.