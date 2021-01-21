FY2020 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Lifted by SVB Leerink

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 110.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 68.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

