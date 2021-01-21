FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.21) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.22). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

ICPT stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.