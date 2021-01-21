FY2020 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Decreased by Desjardins

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

