FY2020 EPS Estimates for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Reduced by Analyst

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for PlayAGS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.47) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.40). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

NYSE AGS opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.