FY2020 EPS Estimates for Potbelly Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – William Blair cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.64). William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of PBPB opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.