FY2020 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $4.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

PHM opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 127.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after buying an additional 708,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,389,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.