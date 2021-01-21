FY2020 EPS Estimates for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Increased by Analyst

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for RingCentral in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RNG. KeyCorp upped their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $378.11 on Thursday. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -307.40 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,135 shares of company stock worth $70,018,917 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 99,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

