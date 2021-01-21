FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lifted by Analyst

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after purchasing an additional 468,585 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sanofi by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,032,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sanofi by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

