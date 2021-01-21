FY2020 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scientific Games in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($3.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.42). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of SGMS opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 81,858 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

