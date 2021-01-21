FY2020 EPS Estimates for Spectris plc Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Spectris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64.

SEPJY opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Spectris has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

