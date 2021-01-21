FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sunrun Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,048.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $19,237,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,375.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.