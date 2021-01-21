FY2021 EPS Estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AQUA. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Shares of AQUA opened at $30.89 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 291.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $608,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

