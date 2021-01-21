FYDcoin Price Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $906,967.58 and $542.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000137 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 542,244,475 coins and its circulating supply is 517,448,358 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

