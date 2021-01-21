Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New (NYSEARCA:GDMA) Shares Down 0.1%

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New (NYSEARCA:GDMA) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 2,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New stock. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New makes up about 1.1% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hudock Inc. owned 3.53% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

