Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) (LON:GAL) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) (LON:GAL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.50. Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 29,147 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17.

About Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

