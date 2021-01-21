Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.20. Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 6,954,934 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £18.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60.

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

