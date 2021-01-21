GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $43.03. 56,123,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 38,840,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $17,188,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 12,690.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

