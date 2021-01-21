Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.23

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 1100148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gardner Denver stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Gardner Denver worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

