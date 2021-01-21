Gas (GAS) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Gas has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and $3.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00005587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00126248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00285052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00067829 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

