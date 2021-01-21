GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading 10.3% Higher

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.29. 1,925,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,223,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 80.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

