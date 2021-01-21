Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Hits $16.26 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and $8.88 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00561797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.53 or 0.03867704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016472 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

