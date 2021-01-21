Gems (GEM) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Gems has a total market cap of $219,746.37 and $1,389.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00568841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.73 or 0.03893357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

