Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

Shares of Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.62. Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 35,209 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$57.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17.

About Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

