Genaro Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.41 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,777 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

