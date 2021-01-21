Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 40,000 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $259,800.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $246,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $303,600.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

GNK stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. 702,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $362.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.