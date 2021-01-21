Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.18

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.18 and traded as high as $12.83. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 20,946 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

