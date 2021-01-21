General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.15

Shares of General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.15 and traded as high as $11.50. General Electric Company (GEC.L) shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 30,442 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.15. The firm has a market cap of £992.06 million and a P/E ratio of 32.17.

General Electric Company (GEC.L) Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

