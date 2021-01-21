General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in General Electric by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 88,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in General Electric by 19.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of GE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 697,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,916,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

