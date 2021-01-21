General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,067 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in General Motors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in General Motors by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,921,153 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,746 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $56.31. 415,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,427,789. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

