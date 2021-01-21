Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Generation Next Franchise Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 14,852 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND)

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a franchisor, owner and managing member, and direct seller of unattended retail kiosks. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc in March 2016.

