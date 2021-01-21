Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Down 5.9%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.08. 1,388,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 902,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEL. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $745.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,082,000 after buying an additional 2,925,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,472,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 2,210,246 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 622,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 197,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 164,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

