Genesis Vision Price Reaches $2.68 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00008286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $11.85 million and $912,977.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00551088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.73 or 0.03864110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.