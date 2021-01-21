Gentarium Price Tops $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Gentarium has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $74,193.27 and $208.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00074135 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00292851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069763 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About Gentarium

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,043,745 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gentarium Coin Trading

Gentarium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

