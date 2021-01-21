Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.63

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.63 and traded as high as $43.75. Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) shares last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 95,523 shares changing hands.

MIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities downgraded Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.63.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$173.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total transaction of C$30,134.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334 shares in the company, valued at C$14,565.74.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

