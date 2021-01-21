GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $715,297.54 and approximately $1,060.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00431962 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.02 or 0.99506687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00023926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000193 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

